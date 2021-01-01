Man Utd keeper Henderson given a 'wake-up call' after erratic display against Burnley, says Solskjaer

The Red Devils manager has admitted that the talented young shot-stopper "is still learning and maturing"

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Dean Henderson has been given a "wake-up call" after the Manchester United goalkeeper's erratic display against Burnley.

United closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to eight points by beating Burnley 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, thanks to a brace from Mason Greenwood and an Edinson Cavani effort.

Solskjaer's side were made to work hard for the three points, though, and almost found themselves a goal down after just 20 seconds, with Chris Wood rising above the flailing arms of Henderson to head home only to be denied by the offside flag.

What's been said?

Henderson was eventually punished for failing to come out and deal with a corner in the 50th minute as James Tarkowski rose above the United defence to head in an equaliser moments after Greenwood's opener.

Asked to assess the England international's performance, Solskjaer told BBC Sport: “The first one is a wake-up call for him, he’s a proactive keeper and luckily he was offside so another win and Dean is still learning and maturing.”

The Norwegian added: “You never know [against Burnley], anything can happen in either box. Any time they get a cross in with their quality you’ve got your heart in your mouth.

"We built some pressure, especially down the left, wanted to do the right things and we got the goals we wanted."

United come through Burnley test

After a frustrating first 45 minutes of action, which saw both teams struggle to create clear-cut chances, United finally found the breakthrough just after the interval.

Greenwood produced an expert finish after being teed up by Marcus Rashford, only for Tarkowski to level proceedings shortly after the restart.

However, the Red Devils were not to be denied as Greenwood grabbed his second in the 84th minute with the aid of a fortunate deflection before Cavani tapped home the third in stoppage time after being found by a low cross from Donny van de Beek.

What else did Solskjaer say?

Solskjaer reserved special praise for Greenwood, who he believes has taken his game to a new level since the turn of the year.

“Very happy for him [Mason Greenwood]. He’s mixing up his game. He goes inside and outside, he’s maturing all the time. It’s lovely to see," he said.

Article continues below

“He’s put the work in on the training ground and reaps the rewards. Last season he was young, now he’s had almost two seasons in the first team.

"Especially in the last three or four months I’ve seen how mature he is on the training ground and he plays with maturity and understanding. He’s very creative but plays simple when he has to."

Further reading