Man Utd & Inter named as suitors of teenage sensation Busio by Kansas City director

Edward Burleson, who controls scouting in Europe for the MLS side, claims leading teams from England and Italy are closely monitoring the youngster

and have been named as suitors of Kansas City’s teenage sensation Gianluca Busio, with the side’s director of scouting in Europe revealing the interest.

Edward Burleson has admitted that leading sides in and are closely monitoring the 17-year-old midfielder.

Busio enjoyed a standout campaign for Kansas in 2019, recording four goals and two assists across 31 appearances.

His potential has been noted outside of America and it could be that formal approaches for his services are made at some stage.

United and Inter should be expected to form part of that transfer scramble, with Burleson claiming that two heavyweight outfits are ready to pounce.

He told Tuttomercatoweb of Busio: “He’s a great talent. He is a player who can play safely in Europe.

“He has great technique, he is a smart player, a box to box and he works hard. For me, if he wants to be successful at a high level, he must change soon.

“If he wants to make a great career, he has to go to Europe soon. Then the coach will decide his future, and I honestly don’t think he will let him go because he is a great talent, a product of our youth sector and a player of which we are proud.

“Inter? Yes, I also know about Manchester United. These are things that came out. We also had an offer, even if it was not from Inter. But we didn’t let him go.

“I don’t know if and when it will happen, maybe in a year or two. But what is certain is that the pressure on Busio is always greater, given the many clubs that are coming forward.”

The recruitment model at Old Trafford is seeing greater emphasis placed on players of promise.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is overseeing a rebuilding project with Manchester United which has long-term vision at its centre.

Busio would fit the mould, as a star of the future shining in the present, but linking up with giants at San Siro would also be an enticing prospect for a youngster with Italian heritage.

It remains to be seen where his career path will take him but, in agreeing a homegrown player deal with Kansas in 2017, he became the youngest player to sign with an MLS club since Freddy Adu joined D.C United in 2004.