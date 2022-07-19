Man Utd fans boo Maguire in Crystal Palace friendly - why have Red Devils faithful turned on captain?

Harry MaguireGETTY
Manchester United fans singled out Harry Maguire during their pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace on Tuesday. The centre-back was booed by the Red Devils supporters when he touched the ball in the clash.

Spectators targeted the England international when his name was read out as the starting XI was announced before the game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground kicked off.

