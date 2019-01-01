‘Man Utd don’t need Haaland or Mandzukic’ – Kane the only striker that makes sense, says Berbatov

The ex-Red Devils star believes bringing in another forward with no Premier League experience would impact negatively on the likes of Marcus Rashford

do not need to be bringing in Erling Haaland or Mario Mandzukic, says Dimitar Berbatov, with Harry Kane the only striker signing that would make sense for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen the forwards currently on the books at Old Trafford rediscover a spark of late.

Marcus Rashford has been in fine form, while Anthony Martial was back among the goals in a derby date with and Mason Greenwood boasts plenty of potential.

The ongoing development of that trio would be stunted by the arrival of another frontman with no Premier League experience, claims Berbatov, with Haaland and Mandzukic mooted transfer targets.

The Red Bull Salzburg and frontmen do have plenty to offer, but United are not considered to be in need of making attacking signings for the sake of it.

Former Red Devils star Berbatov told the Evening Standard: “I don’t think United need to sign a striker in January as they have decent options up front already.

“I want Marcus Rashford to get better and better, I’m a big admirer of Anthony Martial and am keen to see Mason Greenwood get more time on the pitch.

“I think United have the talent there and signing a new striker, whether it’s an emerging talent like Haaland or the more experienced Mario Mandzukic, could discourage their young players.

“I know there’s speculation about Haaland coming to United in January. He’s a big centre-forward, an old-fashioned target man who scores tap-ins - so quite different from Rashford and Martial.

“Haaland would offer United something different, but coming from Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian would be a massive step up, so United need to think carefully about if he’s the right man and how he would fit in with their style of play.”

While claiming that United do not need another striker, Berbatov concedes that luring Kane away from Premier League rivals Tottenham would be a major coup.

There is, however, little chance of that happening any time soon.

The Bulgarian added: “If they could get Harry Kane then that would be great, because he has everything. But it’s not going to happen.

“United fans want to see strikers who play with the element of surprise, beating defenders and shooting from different angles, so the way to deal with the pressure as a new United striker is to be different.

“There aren’t many strikers around who are available and would fit into United’s system.”

United, who have moved back into top-four contention, will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take in a home date with .