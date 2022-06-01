Man Utd confirm Pogba departure amid Juventus transfer rumours

The World Cup winner is set to move on to a new challenge after an underwhelming second spell at Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed that Paul Pogba will leave the club when his contract expires on June 30 amid rumours the midfielder is set to return to Juventus on a free transfer.

Pogba became the most expensive player in United's history when he re-signed for the club from Juve in an £89 million ($112m) deal back in 2016.

Unfortunately, the Frenchman was unable to live up to that hefty price tag, and the Red Devils have decided against extending his contract after his latest underwhelming campaign.

What have United said about Pogba?

United have said a final goodbye to Pogba in a statement on their official website, which reads: "The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract.

"Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

"We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey."

