Man Utd & Chelsea-linked Coman forms part of Nagelsmann's plans at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United and Chelsea, but Goal and SPOX have learned that the France international forms part of Julian Nagelsmann's plans for 2021-22.

A change in the dugout at the Allianz Arena is being made, with Hansi Flick passing the baton on to Nagelsmann as he prepares to follow Joachim Low as manager of the Germany national side.

Nagelsmann has a number of issues to contend with when taking the reins of the Bundesliga champions, with the future of Coman one of the more pressing matters on his to-do list.

Why is Coman sparking exit talk?

The 25-year-old is the latest Bayern star that boasts ties with Pini Zahavi to see a big-money transfer speculated on.

The Israeli 'super agent' does not manage Coman's career, with his father acting as an advisor, but Zahavi is charged with the task of sounding out interest.

He has done likewise in the past with Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba, with the latter now off to Real Madrid after running down his contract in Munich.

There has been talk of Coman heading for the exits, with no fresh terms agreed with Bayern despite an extension being sought to a deal due to expire in 2023.

The Frenchman is said to be seeking pay parity with the likes of Leroy Sane, while he also remains disappointed at seeing the No.10 jersey passed to the winger who arrived from Manchester City in 2020.

Will Coman remain at Bayern?

The German giants are under no pressure to sell and remain relaxed when it comes to Coman's future.

Big-money offers would be considered, but Bayern would be demanding a fee of €70 million-plus (£60m/$85m) and are unlikely to find a buyer at that price in a world still feeling the financial pinch of an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With that in mind, Goal and SPOX have learned that incoming coach Nagelsmann intends to have Coman at his disposal next season.

Who could make a move for Coman?

Another transfer window is about to open, though, and moves could be made over the coming weeks.

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have held long-standing interest in Coman, but it is no secret that Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is their top target at present.

Sources have also informed Goal and SPOX that there is little substance to the reports suggesting that Chelsea may be tempted to join the race for Coman.

The Blues have plenty of wide attacking options on their books and are unlikely to seek out another even if England international Callum Hudson-Odoi were to be offloaded this summer.

Manchester City are another side that boasts the financial muscle to meet Bayern's asking price, but they are not in the market at present and any move away from Munich for Coman appears set to be put on hold until at least 2022.

