Man Utd chairman Woodward steps down amid Super League criticism

The Red Devils are one of 12 clubs that committed to join the new competition, with several of those other participants now preparing to back out

Manchester United chairman Ed Woodward has resigned and will step down at the end of the year, Goal can confirm.

Woodward was one of the driving forces, along with owner Joel Glazer, behind the controversial European Super League which has been widely condemned.

Goal understands that his resignation is not to do with the reaction United’s involvement in this competition and he will still remain in his role until the end of 2021.

More to come...