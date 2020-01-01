Man Utd can sustain title challenge after 'robust' display against Wolves, says Neville

A member of the Class of '92 has talked up the Red Devils' chances of pushing Liverpool all the way in the race for the Premier League crown

Phil Neville believes can sustain a title challenge through to the end of the season after their "robust" display against .

United moved up to second in the Premier League standings after securing a 1-0 win over Wolves at Old Trafford in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side struggled to break down a well organised Wanderers defence over the course of the 90 minutes, while David de Gea was called into action to keep the scoreline level on several occasions at the other end of the pitch.

However, deep into stoppage time, the Red Devils found the breakthrough they'd been craving, as Bruno Fernandes found Marcus Rashford in the box with a searching through ball before the international cut back onto his left foot and fired home, albeit with the aid of a heavy deflection.

The Manchester outfit are now just two points behind reigning champions after 15 fixtures, with talk of the top-flight trophy making its way back to the Theatre of Dreams for the first time since 2012-13 building with each passing game.

Neville certainly believes his old club are best placed to dethrone their Merseyside rivals, having seen the players show the belief required to grind out victories even when not quite reaching their highest level of performance.

"I think they can [challenge for the title]," the former United midfielder, who has six Premier League winners' medals to his name, told Amazon Prime Video after the Wolves victory. "I think what you’ve got to do when you’re looking at a title race is look at the competition.

"Liverpool are out in front and rightly so, I think they’re the best team in the country. But there is no other team that is actually grasping to go and challenge Liverpool.

" have slipped up, have slipped up recently, are up there who are in really good form. Apart from that, are just climbing.

"United are in this title race if they keep to this level of performance. They’re playing better football, they’re entertaining, they’re starting to win at home. They’ve got a big squad, they’re scoring goals.

"There’s no reason why they can’t sustain this. Ole has spoken about them being more robust – you can see that, the last 20 minutes you could just smell that they started to believe something might happen.

"That’s what the best teams have. They’ve got to sustain that, keep that level of consistency but I do think they can maintain that for the rest of the season and challenge Liverpool, who at this moment of time have got injuries and could slip up."

United will now look ahead to another home fixture against on New Year's Day, before their focus switches to an semi-final showdown against Manchester City next week.