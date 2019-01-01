'Man Utd beat you with their D team!' - Evra launches fresh attack on PSG

The former Red Devils defender has been delighting in goading the Ligue 1 heavyweights on the back of their stunning Champions League last-16 exit

Former defender Patrice Evra has launched a fresh attack on , accusing the outfit of having lost to the Red Devils’ “D team” in the .

The ex- international was among those in attendance for a recent last-16 showdown between United and PSG at Parc des Princes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had entered that contest trailing 2-0 on aggregate, but staged a stunning second-leg fightback to win 3-1 on the night and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Evra, as a one-time and full-back, made no secret of where his allegiances lie when celebrating in the stands.

He was joined by current United star Paul Pogba, who had been forced to sit out a heavyweight European encounter through suspension.

The Red Devils were also missing the likes of Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata due to injury.

Solskjaer got his game plan spot on, though, and was able to claim the most notable of scalps.

Evra has delighted in goading PSG on the back of that triumph and has now aimed another rant in the direction of those in the French capital.

He has said in a video posted on social media: “We put out the D team! We settled you.

“There were kids who played, they are the ones who used to clean my shoes. And you are there, Paris, making red carpets and all of that.”

Evra has already revealed that PSG filed a complaint against him after his jubilant celebrations on their home patch.

His actions did not go down well with the locals in Paris, with the 37-year-old saying: “PSG filed a complaint against me to UEFA for my celebration during PSG-Manchester.

“And people ask me: ‘Patrice, what do you risk?’ I don't know man... Maybe they'll change the code on my iPhone so it will be stuck?”

Evra does not appear to be taking PSG’s grievances very seriously and looks set to continue with his “I love this game” approach to following football.

He is restricted to a spectator role at present as he has been without a club since leaving West Ham at the end of a short-term contract in the summer of 2018.