Man Utd & Arsenal-linked Zakaria won't leave Gladbach in January, says agent

The defensive midfielder has no plans to walk away from the Bundesliga outfit before the end of the season, according to Mathieu Beda

Denis Zakaria's agent Mathieu Beda insists the star will not be sold in the January transfer window.

Zakaria has been strongly linked with Premier League giants and after an impressive start to the 2019-20 campaign.

, giants and German duo and are also thought to be monitoring the international, who is currently valued at around £25 million ($32m).

A bidding war could ignite when the transfer market reopens in the new year, especially if Zakaria continues on his current trajectory.

But the 22-year-old's agent claims that the defensive midfielder has no desire to leave Gladbach before the end of the season.

"Denis will not leave Borussia in the winter, a change is 100 per cent excluded," Mathieu Beda told Sport BILD.

"Denis is in very good shape in Gladbach and has been playing really well for weeks, but he still has more potential and he wants to show that in Gladbach now instead of dealing with a change."

Zakaria completed a move from Swiss side to Monchengladbach in 2017 and has since established himself as a mainstay in Marco Rose's starting XI.

The highly-rated midfielder scored two goals in 11 matches to help Gladbach climb to the top of the table before the international break.

Rose's side sit four points clear of reigning champions Bayern at the summit after 11 fixtures, with a crucial trip to Union Berlin up next on Saturday.

Article continues below

Gladbach will then switch their attention to a group-stage clash against Austrian side Wolfsberger five days later.

Zakaria has been in qualifying action for his country over the past week, playing the full 90 minutes of a 1-0 win over Georgia on Friday.

He will likely retain his place in the team for an away clash with Gibraltar on Monday night, when only a win will guarantee Switzerland's progress to next year's tournament.