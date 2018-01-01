'Man Utd are still a very good team' - Thiago wary of PSG's Champions League opponents after Mourinho sacking

The Brazil international believes that the Red Devils will be a more dangerous outfit to face over two legs in the spring

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has warned his team-mates not to underestimate Manchester United in the Champions League next year, after a change of manager at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho was sacked as United head coach on Tuesday morning after two and a half years at the helm , having overseen the team's slide down the Premier League table this season.

The Red Devils succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, which left them trailing their table-topping arch-rivals by a whopping 19 points.

The United board ushered in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to succeed the Portuguese tactician on Wednesday , in a caretaker capacity until the end of the current campaign.

The most successful club in English football have only the Champions League and the FA Cup left to play for over the next six months, and they have been drawn against PSG in the last 16 of the former competition.

Silva, who has led the Parisians to 14 major trophies in France over the last five years, has issued words of caution when looking ahead to the European clash, stating that United will likely improve under their new boss.

"United, it is always a dangerous team," the Brazilian said in the mixed zone after PSG beat Orleans in the Coupe de la Ligue on Tuesday night. "Under Mourinho, I think they could have done better.

"The motivation of the players is very strong, they will be motivated to play well, to win matches, and this is a team that will cause us a lot of difficulties so we will have to prepare.

"Many people think that the draw is good because Manchester are not playing well, but they still a very good team.

"They have a history in football, experienced players, and with the change of coach, they will try to push a little more. But we are very motivated too."

The Red Devils will host the French champions at Old Trafford in the first leg on February 12 , before travelling to Paris for the return fixture on March 6.

Marquinhos, one of Silva's defensive colleagues at PSG, also weighed in on Mourinho's United exit before Solskjaer was appointed, stating: "The departure of Mourinho? In two months, many things can happen. We'll see which coach will arrive."

Solskjaer's first game in charge is at Cardiff City in the Premier League on Saturday evening, while PSG will be in Ligue 1 action against Nantes at the Parc Des Princes on the same night.