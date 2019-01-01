Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Huddersfield
Manchester City have close to a clean bill of health for their trip to Huddersfield.
They are so well stocked at present that Pep Guardiola will have to decide whether to bring Kevin De Bruyne back into the team after leaving him out in favour of Bernardo Silva on Monday.
MAN CITY INJURIES
Benjamin Mendy is still out with his knee injury but is expected back in training in the coming weeks.
Vincent Kompany is doubtful having missed the past few games. After not being selected for the Liverpool match at the start of the month he was described as "not fully fit".
Claudio Bravo is out with an Achilles injury.
MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS
Neither side have any suspensions.
MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
Nicolas Otamendi could come back in at centre-back should Guardiola decide that Huddersfield, under caretaker boss Mark Hudson, will deploy a direct style of play, focusing on set-pieces.
Danilo could continue at left-back, where he played on Monday against Wolves. Fabian Delph was on the bench in that game while Oleksandr Zinchenko was left out of the squad.
De Bruyne is a good bet to return to the line-up in midfield, while Sergio Aguero could also return, despite Gabriel Jesus's recent form.
HUDDERSFIELD TEAM NEWS
Caretaker boss Mark Hudson has a big job on his hands this weekend, and he will be without former City midfielder Aaron Mooy, who is out of action with a knee injury.
Danny Williams also has a knee injury and will miss the game.
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
Kick off is 13:30 GMT (08:30 ET) on Sunday, and will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.
OPTA MATCH FACTS
- Huddersfield haven’t won a home league game against Man City since April 1988 (1-0), drawing two and losing two since.
- Man City have conceded just nine goals in their last 13 league matches against Huddersfield, and never more than once in a match. In that run City managed to score more than that in one single game against the Terriers, winning 10-1 at Maine Road in November 1987.
- Huddersfield are on the longest current winless run in the Premier League, failing to win their last nine games in the competition (D1 L8).
- Man City haven’t lost any of their last 23 Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom of the table (W18 D5), since a 1-2 loss at West Brom in December 2008. They’ve kept a clean sheet in their last 10 such games, winning the last six by an aggregate score of 21-0.
- Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has scored six goals in his last three appearances against Huddersfield in all competitions, including a hat-trick in the reverse fixture.
- Man City striker Sergio Aguero has been involved in 23 goals in his last 13 Premier League games against teams starting the day in the relegation zone (20 goals, 3 assists), and has scored in each of his last six appearances against sides starting the day bottom.