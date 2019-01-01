Man City star Gundogan slams VAR for taking emotion out of game

Manchester City's German midfielder believes new technology is changing the game but not for the better in many instances

playmaker midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes VAR is taking the emotion out of the game.

The international says the new technology is an obvious aid to referees in boosting correct decision making but is not totally convinced by the concept.

"VAR is changing football not only for the players but also for the spectators and everyone who loves the game," Gundogan told Sky Sports.

"Unfortunately it takes away the main reason why we all love football, and that's the emotion.”

The champions have been denied two goals in their opening three games due to marginal decisions which were not spotted by on-field officials.

Two penalty claims have also been denied by VAR following reviews, including during Sunday’s 3-1 victory at Bournemouth when David Silva claimed to have been fouled in the box.

City boss Pep Guardiola was baffled by the decision after the game, a view shared by Gundogan, who admits he has not warmed to VAR so far.

"I'm not a big fan even though we can't deny that it helps the referee. But the big problem is that even when an incident has been referred to VAR, there is still not a clear judgement.

"After the games we are still discussing whether it was a goal, a penalty or offside. And I can't see this changing even with VAR.

"That is why I don't think it makes sense, but some people who run the game have decided it is going to help the referee and it's something we're just going to have to accept because we can't change right now.

"I'm sure it is going to help us in the future but it is also creating a lot of problems and I'm not sure how we can solve it.”

There was further controversy at the weekend when ’s Harry Kane appeared to have been felled by falling Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles.

Referee Mike Dean waved play on amid the frantic Spurs appeals but VAR upheld the decision.

Kane told Sky Sports: "It is hard to understand how it hasn't been given. Just like when a keeper comes out, uses his arms and trips you up - it's a penalty.”