Man City star Gundogan's new wife slams 'fake news' transfer reports and announces marriage to Germany international

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan's new wife has slammed the rumours linking the midfielder with a transfer as "fake news" while announcing their marriage.

Gundogan became Pep Guardiola's first signing as City head coach back in June 2016 as he moved to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund, and has since played a key role in the most successful period in the club's history.

The 31-year-old has been a regular in Guardiola's line-up once again in 2021-22, but it has been reported that City will look to sell the midfielder this summer rather than extend his contract.

What has Gundogan's wife said about the transfer rumours?

Gundogan, who is set to become a free agent in 2023, was reportedly pictured travelling from Manchester airport to Madrid in a private plane earlier this week, fueling talk of a potential transfer.

The Germany international and his partner, Sara Benamira, moved to silence speculation over his future by announcing their marriage on social media.

"We are married. We are really happy… can’t wait to celebrate with our families and friends. Gundos," the joint Instagram post reads.

The final post appears to have been edited, with a previous version now doing the rounds on social media alongside one on Sara's Instagram stories in which she denies the reported trip to Madrid.

"We are married. We are really happy… we wanted to keep it private but unfortunately after this fake news about my husband I felt forced to say the truth," the original post reportedly read.

Sara's additional message to her followers said: "Never been in Madrid. Sometimes private reason is just not football."

Gundogan's record at City

Gundogan has won 10 trophies during his time at City, including three Premier League titles and one FA Cup.

The German has also picked up a Champions League runners-up medal while contributing 47 goals and 33 assists in 252 appearances across all competitions.

City are poised to retain their top-flight crown, but must beat Aston Villa in their final game of the season to ensure that Liverpool cannot pip them to the finishing post.

