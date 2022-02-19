'We're not used to this!' - Man City star Gundogan admits unease after shock Tottenham defeat

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan confessed that he and his team-mates were left stunned by a rare Premier League defeat at the hands of Tottenham on Saturday.

Harry Kane's double, which was capped by a 95th-minute winner, helped the visitors to take all three points at the Etihad Stadium with a 3-2 win.

It means that City are now in unfamiliar territory, having last lost in the league almost four months ago.

What was said?

“It’s not a situation that we’re not used to. We know from recent years that Liverpool are always contenders," Gundogan explained to BBC Match of the Day after the defeat, which allowed the Reds to climb within six points of the leaders with a game in hand.

"They’re always up there. We know they’ll try everything to make our lives as difficult as possible.

"The good thing is that they still need to come here to the Etihad, but there are still many games to go.

“We kind of thought we’d rescued [a draw]. If you look at the whole game we deserved to win.

"But football is sometimes crazy and today we made easy mistakes. We gave them the ball to have possibilities to counter and that made us lose the game."

Pep's nemesis

City came close to snatching a point on Saturday when Riyad Mahrez made it 2-2 from the penalty spot in injury time, only to see Kane have the final word.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte as a result joins a very exclusive club of managers.

The Italian is one of only five men to have beaten Guardiola at the helm of two or more different clubs, after Jose Mourinho (Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham), Jurgen Klopp (Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool), Mauricio Pochettino (Espanyol and Spurs) and Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolves and Spurs).

4 - Tottenham Hotspur are only the fourth side ever to complete a league double over a side managed by Man City boss Pep Guardiola, after Chelsea (2016-17), Manchester United (2019-20) and Wolves (2019-20). Antagonist. pic.twitter.com/mIR7vMAq96 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2022

Nuno had inflicted defeat on City on the first game of the Premier League season in August, making Tottenham the fourth team to complete the double on Pep since he arrived in the league.

