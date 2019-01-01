Man City Player of the Season Bernardo Silva makes Champions League pledge to fans

The Portuguese was honoured after a stellar season and says the Citizens must now push for European glory after sealing a domestic treble

Bernardo Silva vowed that he and his treble-winning team-mates have their sights set on the after being named 's Player of the Season at the club's trophy parade on Monday.

Silva enjoyed a fine campaign, nailing down a spot in the starting XI despite Riyad Mahrez's arrival and excelling in a number of different roles, including on the wing and deputising for the often-injured Kevin De Bruyne in midfield.

The Portuguese trickster's haul of seven goals in the Premier League helped City retain the title, while they also claimed the and , the latter of which they won in a 6-0 hammering of on Saturday – a record in the competition.

City announced Silva had topped a fan vote for the individual honour during Monday's celebrations, with the winner declaring his intention to help secure European success next term after falling to at the quarter-final stage in the 2018-19 campaign.

"Thank you very much everyone," he said. "The way you pushed us this season. You made it real for us. Without them [the fans], it wouldn't be possible. Next season, we'll come back, trying to give you more titles.

"A lot of hard work has been put in. We're very tired! It's been a long season, a fantastic season for us, but with four trophies [the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield] for all squad and staff, it's been amazing.

"Hopefully, we want to do better, try and go for European trophies as well - it's what we're missing. The supporters need to demand more from us. European trophies - we need that. Let’s go for it!”

Manager Pep Guardiola will be delighted to hear the 24-year-old's rallying cry, with the two-time winner of the competition not having lifted the coveted trophy since 2011 with despite the embarrassment of talent throughout a hugely expensive Man City squad.

Indeed, the Catalan coach was only able to reach the semi-final stage in three consecutive years with , while failing to navigate past the quarter-finals during his time with the Premier League champions.