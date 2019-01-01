Man City make history with new goalscoring record across all competitions

Manchester United fans will be far from pleased that their eternal rivals set a new milestone in their own back yard

are well known as a free-scoring juggernaut under Pep Guardiola, but Wednesday night's exploits against took them to a new level yet again as they broke the record for goals scored by Premier League side in a season across all competitions.

The highly anticipated derby started off as a cagey affair at Old Trafford, with neither side really able to put their stamp on the match in the first 45 minutes despite the best efforts of both sides.

City came out swinging in the second half, though, with Bernardo Silva's low drive beating David De Gea at his near post to equal the Citizens' own record of 156 goals across all competitions in a single season.

That record was set in 2013-14 under Manuel Pellegrini, Sergio Aguero netting 28 times across the board and Yaya Toure reaching 20 strikes in the league alone during a hugely prolific season.

157 - Manchester City have scored 157 goals in all competitions this season, the most by any side in English top-flight history, overtaking their own record from 2013-14. Entertainers. #MUNMCI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2019

City wouldn't stop there against United on Wednesday, however, with Leroy Sane's introduction - seemingly as a precaution as Fernandinho took a fairly heavy knock - proving additional bite for a side looking to play through their stubborn cross-town rivals.

And it would be Sane himself who broke the record, the German's positional sense and pace finding him in a perfect position of space near the left edge of the box to finish hard past De Gea - again at the Spaniard's front post.

The clash with Manchester United arguaby represented Guardiola's biggest challenge in retaining the Premier League title, with only , and Leicester left to see off in a tightly-fought race with .

The Reds were two points clear of City heading into the clash, though a win at Old Trafford puts the Citizens back in the driving seat with both sides having only three top-flight matches left to play.

Liverpool must win all of their remaining games - against Huddersfield, Newcastle and - and hope that City falter if they are to lift their first domestic league title since 1990.