Man City's Mahrez: Bernardo brings me my coffee like a little boy because he's scared of me!

The Algerian has admitted that he has threatened to "throw" his team-mate in an ice bath if he doesn't deliver his pre-match beverage

Riyad Mahrez has poked fun at his Manchester City colleague Bernardo Silva, claiming "he brings me my coffee like a little boy because he's scared of me". Mahrez and Bernardo have both played key roles in City's success over the past few years, linking up in the final third to great effect to help the club win multiple domestic honours.

Since moving to the Etihad Stadium from Monaco in 2017, Bernardo has picked up four Premier League winners' medals, while Mahrez has three to his name since joining from Leicester a year later, and the pair also enjoy a strong relationship off the pitch.

Why has Mahrez said that Bernardo is scared of him?

During the latest edition of City's in-house documentary titled "Together: champions again!", Bernardo and Mahrez discussed their most important pre-match ritual.

Portugal international Bernardo began the segment by saying: "Always one hour before the game, it's my only superstitious thing, I always go and get a coffee for me and for Riyad."

Mahrez then confirmed the agreement, but also joked that Bernardo only makes him the beverage because he is afraid of him.

"Twenty minutes before we go to warm up he brings me my coffee like a little boy because he's scared of me," said the 31-year-old. "I told him 'otherwise I will throw you in the ice bath!'"

Later in the video when the pair met up in the City changing room, Mahrez added: "He was a bit late today, three minutes late with my coffee."

What's next for Man City?

Mahrez and Bernardo both came off the bench during City's 2-0 victory over West Ham on the opening weekend of the new season.

The duo will hope to make Pep Guardiola's starting XI for their next outing at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, however, Bernardo is reportedly being chased by Barcelona and hasn't ruled out a move away from Manchester before the transfer window closes.