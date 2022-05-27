Man City goalkeeper Steffen to miss USMNT summer matches ahead of 2022 World Cup

Sean Johnson has been called up to the squad to replace the shot-stopper for four upcoming games

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen will not take part in the United States' upcoming World Cup preparatory matches, the team confirmed on Friday.

The USMNT have four matches lined up in the coming weeks to get into shape ahead of Qatar 2022.

But they will not have their first-choice shot-stopper available after he withdrew for family reasons.

Steffen out of USMNT squad

NYCFC's Sean Johnson has been called to replace Steffen on the USMNT roster, joining Matt Turner and Nottingham Forest's Ethan Horvath as the nation's three goalkeepers.

"U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has added goalkeeper Sean Johnson to the training camp roster to prepare for June friendlies and the start of its CONCACAF Nations League title defense," the USMNT confirmed in a statement published on its official website.

"The BioSteel USMNT Training Camp roster will begin reporting to camp in Cincinnati this weekend.

"Johnson replaces Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who has had to withdraw from camp for family reasons."

The United States face Morocco on Wednesday before taking on Uruguay in back-to-back friendlies, then moving on to play Grenada and El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Steffen faces competition for the starting role in the 2022 World Cup after Arsenal-bound Turner's terrific run in 2021 at both club and international levels.

His absence could give Turner further opportunity to prove himself between the posts as the tournament draws closer.

Steffen's errors in recent months, most notably in the FA Cup semi-final, haven't helped his case either.

