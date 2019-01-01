Man City fire back at UEFA over FFP case: A wholly unsatisfactory, curtailed & hostile process

The Premier League champions, who could be banned from European competition if found guilty of breaching regulations, maintain their innocence

have expressed their disappointment at learning that a “wholly unsatisfactory and hostile” process that leaves the club facing potential Financial Fair Play sanctions has been referred to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions discovered in March that they were to be the subject of a UEFA-led investigation.

Reports, such as those in a recent article in the New York Times , have suggested that the Blues could be stung with a one-season ban from Champions League competition if found guilty of breaching FFP regulations.

City have been left frustrated by the saga, with those at the Etihad Stadium maintaining their innocence while condemning those who have allowed the issue to be played out in public.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Manchester City Football Club is disappointed, but regrettably not surprised, by the sudden announcement of the referral to be made by the CFCB IC Chief Investigator Yves Leterme.

“The leaks to media over the last week are indicative of the process that has been overseen by Mr. Leterme.

“Manchester City is entirely confident of a positive outcome when the matter is considered by an independent judicial body.

“The accusation of financial irregularities remains entirely false and the CFCB IC referral ignores a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence provided by Manchester City FC to the Chamber.

“The decision contains mistakes, misinterpretations and confusions fundamentally borne out of a basic lack of due process and there remain significant unresolved matters raised by Manchester City FC as part of what the Club has found to be a wholly unsatisfactory, curtailed, and hostile process.”

City have been punished for FFP violations in recent times, though have never been banned from European competition.

For their 2014 breach, City were handed a spending cap and reduced squad.

Paris Saint-German received similar punishment in the same year.

It could be that City are now stung with further sanctions, with UEFA having revealed that the case has been passed on by those who opened it.

A statement from European football’s governing body read: “The Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) chief investigator, after having consulted with the other members of the independent investigatory chamber of the CFCB, has decided to refer Manchester City FC to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber following the conclusion of his investigation.

Article continues below

“The CFCB investigatory chamber had opened an investigation into Manchester City FC on 7 March 2019 for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations that were made public in various media outlets.

“UEFA will not be making any further comment on the matter until a decision is announced by the CFCB adjudicatory chamber.”

There has been no indication as to when a ruling will be made, with City left hanging as they wait to discover their fate.