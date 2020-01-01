‘Man City can make extra push to win Champions League’ – Samaras expects Guardiola to deliver more trophies

The former Blues striker admits the club have come a long way since he was on their books, with European glory now a realistic target

are capable of making the “extra push” required to land a much-coveted crown, says Georgios Samaras, with Pep Guardiola being backed to deliver more major silverware.

European success has remained elusive for those at the Etihad Stadium.

Big spending has allowed domestic dominance to be enjoyed, with Guardiola overseeing two Premier League title triumphs and four victorious runs through cup competitions.

He was, however, appointed to get City over the line on a continental stage and has been unable to guide them past the quarter-final stage thus far.

Another Champions League quest has been opened in 2020-21 and Samaras believes that added experience among the elite will serve the Blues well as they seek to land the biggest of prizes.

The former City striker told the club’s official website: “The club is going in the right direction with the players they have brought in over the last few years and under Pep’s leadership.

“The only thing needed is that extra detail to get into the semi-finals and then into the final - but City are learning and every year it is more experience and another lesson.

“ and know the competition well, whereas City have only been competing for 10 years and are trying to become one of these elite clubs.”

Samaras - who took in 67 appearances for City under Stuart Pearce, Sven-Goran Eriksson and Mark Hughes - added on the progress being made in Manchester: “When I came to City, I stayed three seasons and in that time we had three different coaches and three different boards – it was crazy for the players because they don’t feel comfortable and it is very unsettling.

“Each season I had a new manager, new owner with many new players in an players out.

“There was no philosophy or continuity – now, everything is different and there is a real philosophy and that goes from the ground staff to the owner – a football club is just not about players, it is about everybody, from the head to the toes.

“I never regret one moment of my time with City. I was very happy there and the people were very friendly with me – there were a lot of changes and I was just 20 when I arrived but playing for City lead me to eventually play for for seven years so those 10 years were great for me, playing in top leagues, Europe and the national team.

“Manchester is a great city and I had a good time there.

“If I were to compare how the club was in 2006 to today, it is completely different, but in a very good way.

“I’m just happy for the people at the club and the City fans because they deserve the best – they had a lot of times when things weren’t so good and now they deserve the time to enjoy these titles and to win many more.

“There are many more titles and things to achieve in the coming years for City and I am absolutely delighted for the fans and the club because, as I say, they deserve it.

“I still follow City and Celtic very closely and I have a strong emotional attachment to both clubs and wish them only good things.

“I think now, with this coach and this group of players, that City have what it takes to go that extra push.

“In my opinion, City have had a lot of bad luck in this competition and as long as everyone stays healthy and together, I think City will have a very, very good season.”

City have taken maximum points from two Champions League outings against and this term and will be back in European action on Tuesday when playing host to Greek giants Olympiakos.