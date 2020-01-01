Mamata Banerjee - Football without Bengal is incomplete

The West Bengal Chief Minister announced the arrival of Shree Cement Limited as East Bengal's new investor...

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, announced the arrival Shree Cement Limited as ’s new investor.

The Chief Minister also went ahead and added that East Bengal will join their arch-rivals, , in the (ISL) next season which is the top tier of Indian football.

Speaking about East Bengal’s new investors, Banerjee said, “I was worried about the crisis which Bengal football was going through but we are all relieved now. The problem has now been solved. Now East Bengal will play in ISL.

“Mohun Bagan had joined ISL after an arrangement but East Bengal were trying for a very long time to play the ISL amidst the pandemic and that will finally happen now.

“There should be three gates in the name of East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan . Kolkata is the gateway to Indian football. Football without Bengal is incomplete.”

East Bengal General Secretary Kalyan Majumder suggested that with the help the Chief Minister, the club had taken a step forward to play the top league. He said, “I want to thank our Chief Minister for her contribution to our club. We have taken a firm step towards playing ISL.

Red and Golds' senior official Debabrata Sarkar said, “I want to thank Arup Biswas (Minister of Public Works and Youth Services & Sports of West Bengal), Tarun Jhunjhunwala (Chief Executive, Reliance) who have constantly supported us during our fight. I also want to thank the representatives of Shree Cement who are present here today.

“We will now appeal to ISL. There were some minor problems after our meeting which was held yesterday. Didi has helped us to find all solutions.”