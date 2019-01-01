Mali goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa joins Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor

The 29-year-old shot-stopper is ready for a new challenge in the Turkish top-flight after spending most of his career in France

Mali goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa has completed his move to Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor as a free agent.

Samassa became Sivasspor's first signing of the summer after penning a two-year deal that will keep him at the Sivas Stadium until 2021.

He was on the books of Troyes last season where he played 37 matches with 18 clean sheets to his credit in the French Ligue 2.

His signing comes as a reinforcement for Sivasspor who finished 12th in the Super Lig last season and he is expected to battle Ali Sasal Vural and Tolgahan Acar for the number one spot in Riza Calimbay's team next season.

Samassa excluded himself from Mali’s squad for the 2019 (Afcon) in due to disagreements with coach Mohamed Magassouba.