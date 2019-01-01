Malcom’s agent rubbishes AC Milan rumours as Barcelona exit talk builds again

The Brazilian forward is being linked with a summer move away from Camp Nou despite having spent just one season on the Blaugrana's books

The agent of forward Malcom has sought to distance his client from reports suggesting that a summer switch to could be on the cards.

The Brazilian only joined the ranks at Camp Nou in 2018 move to appeared to be on the cards at one stage, with reaching an agreement with .

Barca were to hijack that deal and push through a £36 million ($46m) transfer of their own.

Big things were expected of the South American in Catalunya, but he has become a fringe figure.

Malcom has figured in just 19 games this season, while making only three starts.

Exit speculation surfaced within months of his arrival in Catalunya, and a lack of action since has sparked further transfer talk.

Milan, along with rivals , have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old, as well as Premier League side .

Malcom’s representative has, however, rubbished claims that discussions with suitors have already been opened.

Luis Fernandi Menez Garcia told Mundo Deportivo when quizzed on the Milan links: “I'm not talking to any club.”

He also pointed out that he is the only person who can discuss Malcom’s future, so reports of others entering into talks on his behalf are wide of the mark.

A highly-rated forward has offered no suggestion that he is looking for a way out of Barca.

Exit speculation surfaced within months of his arrival in Catalunya, with Malcom posting on social media back in November: “About news that came out here in , I want to clarify this: I came to Barcelona with many objectives, and those who know me know that I am a very determined person.

“I'm very happy with my development with every passing day. My objective is to make my dreams come true.

“My family is also adapting very well to the city. Anyway, I'll continue fighting for everything I desire in my career.”

There does not appear to have been any relaxing of that stance, with Malcom still chasing down a treble in 2018-19.

Barcelona can wrap up the Liga title this weekend, while they are also through to the final and semi-finals of the .