Malaysian professional football action returns in Shah Alam

Four teams from three Malaysian clubs took to the pitch on Wednesday evening to play in two friendly matches in Shah Alam.

It has taken awhile, but it has finally happened. After the long competitions suspension caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic, four teams from three Malaysian clubs took to the pitch on Wednesday evening to play in two friendly matches, in the city of Shah Alam, .

At the FAS Training Centre, Section 6, the Selangor first team hosted Premier League side Pulau Pinang, while 5 km away at the Mara University of Technology, their reserve team Selangor 2 took on the home team, outfit UiTM FC.

PERLAWANAN PERSAHABATAN SELANGOR (4) - (1) PULAU PINANG Gambar-gambar yang sempat dirakam sekitar perlawanan... Posted by FA Penang on Wednesday, 5 August 2020

The Red Giants' Premier League side lost 2-0 to the university side, with several of their squad members called up to the first team's match instead.

Article continues below

More teams

Two of them, teenage midfielder Mukhairi Ajmal and sole foreign player Bajram Nebihi combined to contribute one goal in their Super League team's 4-1 win over Pulau Pinang.

The match also saw the return to action of former Malaysia international Wan Zack Haikal, who scored the Red Giants' last goal of the match. The winger had been out of action for over a year due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury picked up during the 2019 pre-season. He has never played in a competitive match for Selangor, despite having joined them in late 2018.

PRIT PRIT PRITTTT!



FT: Selangor 4 - 1 Penang



Syahmi ⚽ (Rufino) “8

Rufino ⚽ (Sandro) “41

Bajram ⚽ (Ajmal) “55

Wan Zack ⚽ ( Bajram ) “81



Afif ⚽ (Nurfaiz) “79 pic.twitter.com/KyQ42hRrzJ — FA Selangor (@FASelangorMy) August 5, 2020

The Panthers meanwhile are currently in the Klang Valley for a series of friendly matches, in preparation for the Malaysian league resumption on August 26.