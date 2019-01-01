FAM aims to identify youth players to be naturalised

The Malaysian FA has outlined its plan to make use of naturalised and foreign-born players.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

The Malaysian FA (FAM) executive committee on Saturday briefly revealed the types of foreign players who stand to be approached for the opportunity to represent the Malaysia national team in the future.

In a meeting held on Saturday, the committee decided on three groups of players who will be identified by the association.

The first group are those who were born in Malaysia, or those with parents or grandparents who were born in Malaysia, a method that has been in use for the past five years or so, one which unearthed players such as Matthew Davies ( ), Nicholas Swirad ( FC), Brendan Gan ( ) and many others who are currently playing club football in the country.

Foreign-born players who have no blood ties to Malaysia, but have stayed and played club football in the country for five uninterrupted years also fall under the first category; such as Pahang's Gambian-born forward Mohamadou Sumareh.

The second group consists of foreign players aged over 18 years, who have been playing in Malaysia between one or two years, and may be convinced to prolong their stay and club football career in Malaysia to the five-year mark.

The final group, described as FAM's long-term naturalisation plan, will require a soon-to-be established technical panel to identify foreign players aged below 18 years old abroad.

More details and updates will be provided later, according to the statement on the matter issued by FAM on the same day.

