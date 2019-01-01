Malaysia ratings: vs Vietnam

Malaysia's fourth encounter against Vietnam in the last year, this time in the World Cup Asian qualification, ended in another frustrating defeat.

Farizal Marlias - 6/10

The custodian did not have a lot to do, but failed to keep out the one chance that ended separating the two sides.

Matthew Davies - 6/10

A decent outing for the dependable right back defensively, but he was not as dangerous playing up the flank as he had been against last month. Was booked for a cynical challenge in the second half.

Aidil Zafuan - 7/10

The centre back picked up where he left off, with his previous competitive appearance late last year coincidentally against the same side. He turned in a dependable defensive performance and provided the leadership that has been missing in his absence, but that was still not enough to help the Harimau Malaya avoid conceding.

Shahrul Saad - 6/10

The centre back turned in a performance that was decent in general, but it was when he lost his concentration that it ended punishing the visitors, allowing Nguyen Quang Hai to score from what was essentially half a chance. He however made a brilliant on-the-line block in the second half to stop the home team from extending their lead.

La'vere Corbin-Ong - 6/10

The left back did what was asked of him in defence, but was not as effective when helping in the attack.

Brendan Gan - 6/10

An off night for the midfielder, who was not given a lot of space by his Vietnam counterparts.

Halim Saari - 5/10

Handed a start, the midfielder did not stand out in the match.

Syafiq Ahmad - 5/10

The attacking midfielder was not able to threaten the Vietnam defence more significantly.

Mohamadou Sumareh - 5/10

A quiet night for the forward, who was marked out of the game by the Vietnam defenders.

Safawi Rasid - 6/10

Another muted performance by the forward who could not play a more involved role in the match and did not gel with his attacking teammates, although his set piece deliveries did cause the home team some trouble.

Norshahrul Idlan Talaha - 5/10

The veteran forward could not make a significant contribution, and was substituted off 10 minutes into second half.

Substitutions:

Akhyar Rashid, Syahmi Safari - NA

Second half changes who could not help Malaysia find the equaliser.

