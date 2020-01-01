Makwatta: Zesco United sign KPL top scorer from AFC Leopards

The striker has agreed on a deal with Zambian giants which will see him ditch Ingwe

John Makwata has confirmed his move from Kenyan Premier League side AFC to Zambian giants Zesco United.

The striker has been in a fine form for the 13-time league champions since the start of the season, scoring 13 goals to keep the team on course to win their first league title in 22 years. The 2016 KPL Golden Boot winner has confirmed his exit from Ingwe.

"Yes, I have signed for Zambia; I cannot disclose more at this moment, but [the transfer] is done," Makwatta told Goal on Friday.

Article continues below

More teams

Prior to joining AFC Leopards, Makwatta had turned out for the now National (NSL) side Nairobi City Stars from 2011 to 2013, before joining where he played until 2016 and opted to join Zambian outfit Buildcon FC until 2018.

Ingwe faithful can, however, remain optimistic of continuing to get goals after bringing on board Elvis Rupia from Wazito FC. The towering striker is an experienced player and will fit in Leopards' playing system.

The former champions are currently placed in the sixth position with 31 points after playing 18 matches.