Mahrez continues impressive form in Manchester City win over Aubameyang Arsenal

The Algeria and the Gabon internationals featured prominently for their respective clubs at the Emirates Stadium

Riyad Mahrez provided an assist to continue his impressive form in Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The forward has been delivering eye-catching displays for the Citizens this season to help his side extend their lead at the top of the league table.

The Algeria international bagged a goal against Everton last time out at Goodison Park and continued the fine showings against the Gunners, setting up the only goal of the encounter.

Mahrez was handed his 15th league start of the campaign, forming a three-man attack along with Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne and helped Pep Guardiola’s men extended their winning run to 18 games across all competitions.

Aubameyang was handed his 21st Premier League appearance this season in the game but could not help the Gunners avoid defeat.

The Citizens hit the ground running in the encounter when Mahrez provided a sublime pass to Sterling and the England star swiftly tucked home his effort in the second minute.

The Algeria international continued to dictate the pace and came close to scoring a goal of his own in the eighth minute.

Mahrez dribbled past his opponents and then unleashed a ferocious shot on goal but his effort was deflected off target.

Arsenal came close to levelling proceedings in the 44th minute when Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe fired a shot from outside the box but his effort went inches off the target.

Despite the Gunners’ efforts in the second half to try and level matters, Manchester City held on to their first-half lead to secure a precious three points.

Mahrez featured for the duration of the game along with Aubameyang while Pepe was on parade for 73 minutes and Egypt international Mohamed Elneny played for 86 minutes.

With the result, the Citizens opened a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table while Arsenal dropped to the 10th spot with 34 points from 25 games.

Mahrez has featured in 30 games across all competitions this season for City, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, has found the back of the net 11 times in 25 appearances this campaign for the Gunners.

The African stars will be expected to continue their consistent performances for their respective clubs in their next outings.