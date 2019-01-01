Mahrez accidentally reveals Fernandinho will be leaving Manchester City at season's end

The Blues winger has suggested that a long-serving Brazilian will be departing the Etihad Stadium at the end of the current campaign

Riyad Mahrez has inadvertently hinted that the 2019-20 campaign will be Fernandinho’s last at .

The long-serving Brazilian has been at the Etihad Stadium since the summer of 2013, when he was snapped up from .

The 34-year-old has taken in 270 appearances for the Blues since then, helping them to three Premier League titles.

He has also collected four League Cup winners’ medals and an triumph.

Fernandinho’s current contract with the reigning English champions is due to expire next summer.

No extension has been agreed as yet and Mahrez has suggested that the South American will be heading for the exits.

It has already been revealed that David Silva will be bringing an iconic spell in Manchester to a close in 2020.

The Spanish World Cup winner, who has been at City since 2010, is readying himself for a fresh start at 33 years of age.

No public announcement has been made on Fernandinho.

Mahrez, though, may have let the cat out of the bag during a Christmas quiz with Sky Sports.

Facing off against Benjamin Mendy, the Blues duo were asked to name the player who has revealed that this will be his last season with the club.

Mahrez was first to his buzzer and bellowed: “David and Fernandinho”.

The presenter ignored the mention of a Brazilian stalwart, with a point awarded for Silva, but Mendy shot a knowing glance in the direction of his team-mate.

Fernandinho has remained coy when quizzed on his future.

He said back in November when pressed on his plans: “I always say I’ll play until my mind will allow me to play.

“When I feel happy and motivated to play every day this is important. To train happy and fresh everyday so until I don’t feel like this, I will play, but I don’t want to say until 37, 38...40; we shall see.”

City boss Pep Guardiola has also stopped short of making a definitive call on Fernandinho.

He has said of an expiring contract: “I think at the end of the season we are going to decide on the situation.

“The players who finished their contracts, the players with full contracts, what we have to do is what we believe is the best for the club and organisation for next season.”

The Blues saw Vincent Kompany depart at the end of his deal over the summer, with a changing of the guard taking place at the Etihad as seasoned performers make way for the next generation.