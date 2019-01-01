‘Maguire to Man City would be like Van Dijk to Liverpool’ – Iborra salutes ‘super footballer’

An ex-Leicester team-mate of the England international defender believes the talented centre-half boasts the ability to shine at the Etihad Stadium

Harry Maguire’s proposed move to “could be like Virgil van Dijk’s to ”, claims former Leicester team-mate Vicente Iborra.

A big-money switch to the Premier League champions continues to be mooted for the international defender.

City are in the market for a new centre-half after seeing Vincent Kompany depart.

With his leadership qualities gone, Pep Guardiola is eager to bring in another commanding presence at the heart of his back four.

Maguire, at just 26 years of age, would be a long-term option to fill that void at the Etihad Stadium.

Iborra believes the former and man could be the perfect choice, with it possible that he could make a similar impact with the Blues as £75 million ($95m) star Van Dijk has with winners Liverpool.

A Spaniard who spent 18 months alongside Maguire at the King Power Stadium told Radio Marca of Maguire: “He is a great player.

“He’s very powerful, with good balance, great at bringing the ball out and he can score goals.

“He had a great World Cup and is a super footballer.

“His transfer to Manchester City could be like Van Dijk’s to Liverpool.”

Van Dijk made an immediate impact at Anfield following a record-breaking transfer in the winter window of 2018.

Liverpool were in need of inspiration at the back, and found it in the form of a international.

City do not have such sizeable leaks to plug, with the likes of Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi already on their books.

Guardiola is, however, keen to ensure that the collective standard in his treble-winning squad does not drop.

Maguire may well be the man that he turns to in a bid to keep things watertight.

He will, however, have to dig deep if a deal is to be done, and potentially fend off interest from arch-rivals .

It has been suggested that the world record for a defender currently held by Van Dijk will need to be smashed in order to prise Maguire away from Leicester, with it being reported that the Foxes are demanding around £100m ($127m) for a prized asset tied to a long-term contract.