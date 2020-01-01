'Maguire has a magnet on his head!' - Man Utd captain getting 'better & better' with each game, says Solskjaer

The Red Devils boss has heaped praise upon the England international in the wake of his latest stellar performance for the club

Harry Maguire is getting "better and better" with each passing game, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who says the captain "has a magnet on his head".

Maguire has been the first name on Solskjaer's team-sheet since his £80 million ($98m) move to Old Trafford from Leicester last summer, having quickly adapted to the demands of playing for one of the world's biggest clubs.

The 27-year-old has featured in 44 games for United this season, scoring three goals, while forging a solid partnership with Victor Lindelof in the heart of the defence.

The international was named the Red Devils' new skipper following Ashley Young's move to in January, and he has taken on the extra responsibility admirably.

Maguire's latest standout display came as United booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Norwich on Saturday.

He popped up in the box to net a dramatic late winner in the second half of extra time, and subsequently picked up the man of the match award.

Solskjaer is "very happy" with how Maguire is progressing, but thinks there is still much more to come from a player who thrives on regular playing time.

The Norwegian boss told United's official website: “I think his performances on the pitch say it all. He’s become club captain, he’s a leader and he’s chipping in with goals, so I’m very happy with Harry.

"He’s a big lad and he gets better and better the more he plays. I think we’ll see him improving more and more the games he plays. He’ll get his sharpness from games.”

Asked whether Maguire will start weighing in with more headed goals as he looks to get on the end of dead balls, Solskjaer responded: “Definitely, and he should do. Tim Krul had a great save on Saturday from his header and we know that he’s a threat to anyone.

"I said it when we played Leicester last season it’s like he has a magnet on his head with the ball and we’re now getting used to him and his movement, with Bruno [Fernandes] coming up with some good deliveries. And we know when Harry is in there then anything can happen.”

The Red Devils will be back in Premier League action away at on Tuesday, but Solskjaer insists there will be no excuses for his side as they look to extend their 14-match unbeaten run.

He added: “That’s the normal routine for a Man United player. You play midweek, weekend, midweek, weekend… you do that all the time.

"You can discuss other teams and say they have 24 hours more recovery and blah blah blah, but it doesn’t fit into my thinking. As soon as you sign for Man United you should be ready to play up to 60 games a season with a game every three or four days.”