'World-record Maguire fee will prove to be a bargain' - Evans backs Man Utd defender to star for a decade

The most expensive defender in the world could prove a steal for the Red Devils, according to a former Old Trafford star

Harry Maguire could star for for a decade and his £80 million ($97m) fee may prove a bargain according to former team-mate Jonny Evans.

Evans, who appeared in 131 games for the Red Devils over a decade in Manchester, tipped Maguire, the world’s most-expensive defender for stardom with his former club.

The international even tipped the 26-year-old to assume the captaincy at United.

“I think Harry will be at Old Trafford for eight, nine or ten years,” Evans told the Daily Mirror ahead of a clash between his current and former teams in the Premier League this weekend.

“When it comes to that point, I think people will look back at the fee and say it was a bargain.

“I’ve been really impressed with Harry, I think he’ll go on to be a real success at United and he could go on to be their captain, there’s no doubt about that.”

Evans left United to join in 2015, moving to the Foxes after the Baggies were relegated in 2018.

He and Maguire spent a season together in the heart of Leicester’s defence and the younger defender made an impression on the experienced 31-year-old, who has 81 caps for his country.

“I only spent a season playing with him, but it felt like we formed a good relationship, on and off the pitch,” he went on.

“He's a fantastic player and he suits everything United are looking for.

“Not just in his playing style, but how he behaves off the pitch and the personality he can bring.”

Evans also revealed that he and Maguire continue to talk, especially about the pressures of playing for such a storied club.

He believes the international is well suited to living under the microscope and called him the "complete modern defender".

“We talk about the pressure of being at United, but I think it's the level of scrutiny that's the hardest thing to get used to,” he added

“Harry's got the personality to handle that. He's a very laid-back character, but also very driven to succeed and a very intelligent guy.

“He's unbelievable with the ball at his feet, can attack the ball well in the air, and, with all that in his locker, I think he's the complete defender in the modern game.”