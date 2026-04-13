Real Madrid travel to Munich for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern, treating the encounter as an early “final”. The Whites must overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit to reach the semi-finals and edge closer to a record 16th title.

Despite the match’s importance, Álvaro Arbeloa stressed that progression will not be straightforward, underlining after the draw with Girona at the Santiago Bernabéu the need to analyse the first leg and rectify errors before the Allianz Arena showdown.

“We must analyse Tuesday’s game in detail, correct our mistakes and build on what we did well to find ways to hurt them,” he explained.

“We must pour all our energy into that match. We are going to Germany to win, and we will fight until the very end.”

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The Real Madrid manager is confident that mental strength will decide the second leg, adding: “I just want the players to believe in themselves. I’m convinced that the 25 players we’ll be taking there will be convinced that we can win and perform at a high level. They’ll be facing white shirts and a circular crest, and I’m sure we’ll put up a great fight.”

On the squad front, Real Madrid are close to full strength, though Arbeloa still has defensive doubts to resolve before travelling.

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Antonio Rüdiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold are currently favoured to start, while Éder Militão and Dean Hoesen contest the second centre-back berth and Álvaro Carreras and Ferland Mendy compete for left-back.

Arbeloa is expected to start Militão Mendy is also expected to start, given the likely high-tempo, physical nature of the game in Munich, which favours players strong in one-on-one duels. While other options may bring better build-up play and ball progression, the coaching staff will finalise the back line only in the hours leading up to kick-off, aiming to field the most effective defensive combination against Bayern’s home pressure.

The coaching staff will finalise the defensive line-up in the hours before kick-off, aiming for the best combination to withstand Bayern’s home-ground pressure.