Luxembourg vs Lithuania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Luxembourg welcome Lithuania to face them at Stade de Luxembourg in a Group C1 encounter.

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Luxembourg welcome Lithuania to face them at Stade de Luxembourg in a Group C1 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

Luxembourg vs Lithuania date & kick-off time

Luxembourg vs Lithuania date & kick-off time

Game: Luxembourg vs Lithuania Date: September 25/26, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Luxembourg vs Lithuania on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Luxembourg squad & team news

Second in C1, but unable to catch promoted Turkey above them, Luxembourg may still consider this Nations League campaign something of a success.

With their place in the third tier preserved for another season, they will hope it can be used as a building block towards their Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

Position Players Goalkeepers Moris, Schon, Fox Defenders Chanot, Mahmutovic, Carlson, Pinto, Lohei, Ikene, Martins Midfielders Bohnert, Sanches, Gerson, Pereira, Sinani, Rodrigues, V. Thill, Pimentel, Barreiro, Olesen, S. Thill Forwards Curci, Deville, Muratovic, Omosanya

Lithuania squad and team news

A tough one for Lithuania to take, they will finish the regular campaign propping up C1 - and now will head to the relegation play-outs to decide their eventual fate.

They may hope they can restore some pride there, but it has been a bruising Nations League campaign all around for their hopes.