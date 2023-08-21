Lusail Stadium to host opening and final matches of 2023 AFC Asian Cup

The iconic Lusail Stadium is set to host the opening match as well as the final of the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Lusail Stadium to host opening and final matches of Asian Cup

Qatar to face Lebanon in opening match

Tournament to be held between January 12 to February 10

WHAT HAPPENED? The 88,000-seater stadium that famously hosted the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France is all set to host the opening match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup as well as the final. Hosts Qatar are set to take on Lebanon in the curtain raiser on January 12.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than the iconic Lusail Stadium, six other 2022 World Cup venues, Al Bayt, Al Janoub, Al Thumama, Ahmad bin Ali, Education City and Khalifa International and two other venues namely, Jassim bin Hamad and Abdulla bin Khalifa will host the remaining matches of the Asian Cup where 24 countries across continent will take part. Qatar will play their remaining two group matches at Al Bayt Stadium and at Khalifa International Stadium against Tajikistan and China on January 17 and January 22 respectively.

WHAT THEY SAID?: On hosting the flagship continental competition, CEO of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 LOC, Jassim Al Jassim said, "The match schedule will see some exciting fixtures between Asia’s biggest teams. Once again, our stadiums will come to life with passion and excitement, as spectators from all around the continent will make their way to Qatar for the Asian Cup. We are thrilled to be hosting this prestigious tournament for a third time and are confident that this will be the best edition of the tournament thus far."

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

AFC media

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be held in Qatar between January 12 to February 10.