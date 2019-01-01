Luqman not satisfied with his performance in AFF U-18

Malaysia U-18 will next take part in the AFC U-19 Championship qualifiers in November, following their runners up finish in the AFF U-18 Championship.

Malaysia U-18 star Luqman Hakim Shamsuddin is a little unsatisfied with his individual performance in the recently-concluded 2019 AFF U-18 Championship, in which the Young Tigers ended their campaign as runners up.

Although Malaysia's earlier encounter against in the group stage had produced a shock 3-0 win, Brad Maloney's charges were not able to replicate the same result in their second encounter in the final match that was held on Monday, falling to a 1-0 defeat to the tournament favourites.

When met by the press at the International Airport on Tuesday upon the team's arrival from , the Mokhtar Dahari Academy (AMD) trainee remarked that their second-place finish is a fair achievement under the newly-appointed Maloney.

"It (runners up finish) is satisfactory because the team has done our best. We gave our 100 per cent in the final match despite having played an extra 30 minutes in the semis. I can't say I'm satisfied with my performance in the tournament, because I couldn't help us win it. God willing, we'll do better in the coming AFC [U-19 Championship qualifiers].

"Playing under Brad is a new experience, and I've learnt a lot. One of the many things I've picked up is how to continue playing normally despite having gone behind to the opposition," explained the teenager.

