Lukaku summer transfer? Martinez hints at move for Chelsea star ahead of World Cup

Romelu Lukaku could move from Chelsea in order to assure his spot with Belgium at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, says national team boss Roberto Martinez.

The striker has struggled to hold down a starting spot since making the move from Inter last year, despite arriving arguably in the form of his career.

Though he has helped the Blues to FIFA Club World Cup success since his arrival, Lukaku has still come in for criticism for his performances, cutting an unhappy figure - and now Martinez has mulled whether another move should be on the cards to secure a place on the plane to the Gulf State for good.

What has been said?

“We are talking about players, like Romelu, who have got over 100 caps and are part of this group of players who know the national team inside out," Martinez stated. “I’m not going to judge or assess the condition of any player until after the summer because it is not a normal situation.

“It is still seven months to the World Cup and probably you will go into the details of how a player feels when it gets closer to it than now. But there will be a lot of players who change clubs or are going to feel in a different way in the summer.

"Romelu needs to be assessed on how he feels in September, the same way Eden Hazard does and some others. But he is one of the players for whom the summer could be a big moment for their careers."

Does Lukaku need to cut short Chelsea stay?

Since making a big-money return to Stamford Bridge, the Belgian has struggled to find his feet under Tuchel, and has found his role gradually reduced by the German.

Given his standing within the Belgium national team, it still seems a long shot that Martinez would drop him unless he was completely frozen out of the Blues squad.

Likewise, there are no guarantees that a move away from the Champions League holders would yield increased opportunity or form.

