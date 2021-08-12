Lukaku must win trophies with Chelsea to warrant Drogba comparisons – Olorundare

The ex-Nigeria international feels the Belgian still has a long way to go before reaching the same level as the Ivorian legend

Former Tavsanli Linyitspor striker Dele Olorundare has warned Romelu Lukaku because the media is comparing him to legendary Chelsea star Didier Drogba.

Thanks to his impressive form with Inter Milan – where he propelled the Nerazurri to win the Italian top-flight – the Belgium international completed a move to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku rejoined the Blues for £98 million ($136m), with the striker expected to solve goalscoring problems in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

During his first spell at Chelsea, he struggled for form playing in just 10 Premier League games with no goals to his credit during his three-year stay.

He has been tipped to establish himself just like the former Cote d’Ivoire international who enjoyed a trophy-laden career in West London.

However, the former Nigeria international feels Lukaku must first claim silverware if he is to be compared with the two-time African Player of the Year.

“I think it is too early to start comparing Lukaku with Drogba, they are just two separate players,” Olorundare told Goal.

“Drogba did not just become a Chelsea legend because he spent so many years with them, he achieved that status judging by his goals, impact and the title he won at Stamford Bridge.

“Should I suggest that Lukaku should win trophies first and score plenty of goals before we think of comparing him with the African icon.

“Also, I feel the comparison is uncalled for because it does more harm to the Belgian as it would mount more pressure on him.”

During Drogba’s time at Chelsea, he scored 104 goals and provided 55 assists in 254 Premier League games for the Blues. Apart from that, he won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cup diadems.

The former Sunshine Stars man is also of the opinion Lukaku made a big mistake leaving Inter.

“Lukaku no doubt is a great striker, but I think he made a big mistake rejoining the Blues,” he continued.

“He should have remained in Italy where he is king and well respected. Coming to England is like returning to his vomit and I don’t see him doing anything special for Thomas Tuchel’s side.”