'Lukaku can easily beat Ronaldo' - Van der Meyde backs Belgian to outscore Juventus star

Inter's new striker has started the season with a bang and has been backed to score more than Juve's main man

Romelu Lukaku will score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo this season, according to former attacker Andy van der Meyde.

After joining Antonio Conte's side from for a club-record fee, Lukaku has hit the ground running in , scoring two goals across his first two league games.

While managing just 12 goals in the Premier League last season for the Red Devils, van der Meyde believes Lukaku will shine in Serie A and can easily outscore Ronaldo.

"Lukaku is a fan of Italian football and I think he's made for this competition," van der Meyde told Juvenews.eu.

"He is strong and can score many goals. He has a very powerful physical structure and this will put all Italian defences in crisis.

"Lukaku can easily beat Ronaldo. He has always shown that he knows how to score wherever he has played, he is a pure centre-forward, while Cristiano plays most of the time out wide."

Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down in front of goal however, and after scoring four goals against Lithuania on Tuesday, is closing in on the record for most international goals scored by a single player.

In his first Serie A season with , the 34-year-old scored 21 times and already has one goal from two appearances this campaign.

With both Lukaku and Ronaldo set to supply plenty of goals, the league race looks like it could be tighter this season with Inter currently top of the table on goal difference.

After a strong summer of signings and with Antonio Conte at the helm, van der Meyde thinks Inter are on the right track but that Juventus will once again prove too strong.

"I think Conte is a good coach for Inter, which will bring stability and this is what Inter needs right now," he said.

"They chose the ideal coach to start over and get back to the top.

"I think the title will go to Juve. They are always the best there is in Italy, the one that has more quality and more players than everyone. I believe that in the end they will win again."

The Old Lady have won the past eight Serie A titles with the last different club to win it 2010-11 and Inter winning the league the season prior.