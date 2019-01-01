Lucas Ocampos becomes Sevilla's latest summer signing after €15m switch

The 24-year old Argentine winger becomes the La Liga side's second signing in one day following the arrival of Jules Kounde from Bordeaux

Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos has become ’s latest signing of the summer after making a €15m switch from .

The 24-year old left-sided player has signed a five-year contract at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium after passing a medical on Wednesday afternoon.

Ocampos becomes the club’s sixth signing of the summer as they seek to improve on their sxith place finish in last season.



Premier League clubs and has been credited with an interest in the attacker, but Sevilla have now confirmed the transfer via their official website.



The Buenos Aires-born star arrives in with seven years’ worth of European football experience after he made the switch to in 2012.



His breakthrough season in came with River Plate in the country’s second tier Nacional B – a campaign that saw him notch seven goals in 39 appearances during his side’s march to the top flight.



He then made his Primera Division debut on the opening day of the 2012-13 season, but it would turn out to be his final appearance before making an €11m move to .



His stint in the Principality began in Ligue 2, but again he was not made to wait long for success and played a major part in sealing Monaco’s promotion, scoring five times in 32 appearances during his debut season in Europe.



Two successful campaigns resulted in a loan move to Marseille in 2014 – a switch that was made permanent the following year.



During his time in the Mediterranean port city, he had two more loan spells in with and latterly Milan which further enhanced his European education.



In total, the wide man made 135 appearances across all competitions for Marseille, scoring 28 times in the process.

OM are reportedly obligated to sell players this summer in order to satisfy conditions relating to financial fair play with UEFA.

Despite being largely recognised as one of the club’s best performers, Ocampos appears to have been used as a makeweight in order to satisfy the governing body’s ruling.

Reports earlier this week had linked Burnley with a £10m approach for Ocampos.