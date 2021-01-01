Low would be a good fit for Barcelona - Xavi

The former midfielder would like to see the coach take over at Camp Nou once he leaves the German national team

Joachim Low would be a good fit to coach Barcelona, according to former midfielder Xavi.

The 61-year-old will leave his post as Germany boss after the Euro 2020 campaign, ending a 15-year spell with the national team

Low has not announced where he will go next, but Xavi is confident he would be a success at Camp Nou.

What did Xavi say?

"He was a luxury coach. He wanted spectacle, attacking football, and then he became world champion with it," he told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

"Germany has developed a different understanding of football that reminds me a lot of what I know from Spain and Barcelona.

"[He would be a good fit for Barcelona] because of his way of understanding the game and because of his personality."

Where could Low end up?

Low has been linked with a move to Spain before.

The coach has been touted as a target for Real Madrid in recent years and with Zinedine Zidane still under pressure in the Spanish capital, those rumours could emerge once again this summer.

It was recently reported in Germany that he is taking Spanish lessons and is prioritising a move to La Liga when his time in charge of Die Mannschaft comes to an end.

What about Barcelona?

Barcelona appointed Ronald Koeman as head coach last year and the former Netherlands boss has a contract that runs to 2022.

His side have won 29 of the 43 games they have played since his arrival and they are currently second in La Liga, four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

