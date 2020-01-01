Lookman’s RB Leipzig stutter in Bundesliga title race against Freiburg

The Anglo-Nigerian was a second-half substitute as Die Roten Bullen shared points at home against visiting Christian Streich’s men on Saturday

Ademola Lookman was a second-half substitute as played to a 1-1 draw against in Saturday’s German top-flight game.

After two months of no football action owing to the coronavirus pandemic, returned with the hosts hoping to improve their title aspiration.

But it was the visitors who were the happier team as they left the Red Bull Arena despite having their late winner denied by VAR.

The second half is underway. Pull it back, Bulls! 🙏



One change at the break, Ademola #Lookman is on for Nordi #Mukiele 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLSCF 0-1 (46') pic.twitter.com/2iwNEqfwBZ — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) May 16, 2020

Manuel Gulde handed Freiburg a 34th-minute lead after diverting Vincenzo Grifo’s corner past goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

The Red Bulls dominated proceeding in the first-half, however, that did not translate into goals as they fluffed several scoring chances.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann threw in Lookman for French youth international Nordi Mukiele, and that gave the hosts more attacking bite.

The Anglo-Nigerian almost levelled matters for the Red Bulls, nevertheless, his close-range effort was slanted off target with the goal at his mercy. He also had another chance to score but goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow’s brilliance denied him from scoring.

However, their equaliser came in the 77th minute from Yussuf Poulsen’s header with Slovenia international Kevin Kampl credited for the assist.

In the closing stages of the game, Robin Koch looked to have scored the winner for Freiburg after converting from Lucas Holer’s header across goal via Christian Guenter’s free-kick, but it was ruled out for offside by VAR.

DR Congo prospect Christopher Nkunku was handed a starter’s role by Nagelsmann before making way for Patrik Schick in the 81st minute, while Amadou Haidara and Ibrahima Konate were unused substitutes.

Lots of wasted chances and only one point taken.



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLSCF pic.twitter.com/w07nZ0e5CQ — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) May 16, 2020

The draw leaves Leipzig with 51 points - four points behind leaders Bayer Munich and three adrift of second-placed .

Freiburg sit seventh on the log having accrued 37 points from 26 league encounters.

Lookman would be gunning for his sixth league appearance and first goal of the season when his team travels to face relegation-threatened, in their next outing at the Opel Arena.

The 22-year-old joined the German top-flight side on a five-year deal, after a successful loan spell from boasting five goals in 11 appearances. On the international scene, he is eligible to represent despite featuring for at youth level.