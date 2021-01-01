Lookman: How Fulham intend to play vs star-studded Tottenham Hotspur

The Nigerian forward believes securing a positive result against Jose Mourinho’s men will depend on how the Cottagers tactically approach the game

Ademola Lookman believes Fulham must be at their best for a chance to defeat star-studded Tottenham Hotspur in Thursday’s Premier League game.

The forward has been delivering eye-catching performances for the Cottagers since his summer loan move from German side RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old has scored four goals and provided three assists in 23 Premier League appearances for Scott Parker’s men.

His efforts ensured the Cottagers are now on a five-game unbeaten run, having last tasted defeat against Leicester City in February.

Notwithstanding their fine run, Lookman said facing Jose Mourinho’s men will be a challenge but he believes the outcome of the encounter will depend on how they approach the game.

"They got world-class players, everybody knows that, across the whole team they have got world-class players but for us, it's just about how we play, how we defend, how we attack,” Lookman told the club website.

“Focused on us, I think that a lot of it is to do with us and how we can bring our game, our side into the game and how we can affect them, that's how we are looking at the game ahead and we look forward to another challenge".

Fulham are battling to avoid relegation at the end of the season and they are currently 18th on the Premier League table with 23 points from 26 games.

The Cottagers only returned to the English top-flight last season after defeating Brentford in the play-off final, following their fourth-place finish in the regular season.

Lookman and many other players, including Nigeria internationals Ola Aina and Josh Maja, have been recruited in Fulham’s quest to avoid the drop at the end of the campaign.

Lookman is no stranger to the Premier League, having featured for Everton for two years before moving to Germany.

The forward had made more than 25 appearances across all competitions for them before joining the Craven Cottage outfit on loan.