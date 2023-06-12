London or Miami? Romeo Beckham in future talks with Brentford that could see him sever ties with father David’s MLS franchise

Romeo Beckham is reportedly in talks with Brentford that could lead to him severing ties with Inter Miami on a permanent basis.

Youngster linked up with Bees in January

Has impressed during time in England

Man Utd legend father tied to club in America

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old linked up with the Bees on a six-month loan from Inter Miami II in January. He helped the club to Premier League Cup glory, with father David a regular in the stands.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brentford B boss Neil MacFarlane has left the door open for Beckham Jr to remain part of his plans, with the Daily Mail claiming that discussions regarding the promising winger’s future are due to be held this week. It is suggested that Romeo would like to remain in London as that will keep him closer to his girlfriend Mia Regan.

AND WHAT'S MORE: MacFarlane has previously told the Mail of Beckham: “He has been a pivotal member of what has been a special group this year. There will be a decision made on Romeo. I have no qualms in putting my name to him - I want to help his development again… I'd have no problem whatsoever if he was to stay here and we continue his development at Brentford.”

WHAT NEXT? Beckham would remain with Brentford’s B team if there is another deal to be done, with fresh talks set to focus on whether a loan agreement will be extended of if a permanent transfer is possible – with David Beckham potentially bidding farewell to his son as seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi prepares to join the senior ranks in Miami.