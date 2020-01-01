Liverpool's Van Dijk replacement? How Rhys Williams went from non-league to Champions League

The 19-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan with Kidderminster but now he's making his mark for Jurgen Klopp's Reds first team

Jurgen Klopp may disagree, but Rhys Williams’ is a story worth telling – and a story worth hearing.

If ever you needed an example of how quickly life can change for a young footballer, then this is it. From Aggborough to Anfield, from the National League North to the , and all in the space of seven months.

Williams’ rise has been as rapid as it has been unexpected. Injuries may have given the 19-year-old his first-team chance, but courage, dedication and hard work are what put him in the frame in the first place.

There are plenty of teenagers who would have recoiled when asked if they fancied swapping the safe, cossetted world of academy football for a season in the sixth tier of the English pyramid.

When your meals are cooked and your kit is washed and your life is planned, the idea of midweek trips to Guiseley and Alfreton and King’s Lynn, of elbows in the face and abuse from the terraces, can be a tough sell.

Williams, though, chose exactly that in the summer of 2019. And his season on loan with Kidderminster may well prove to be the making of him.

“He embraced it and enjoyed it,” says Russell Penn, one of three managers Williams had during his eight-month stint in the West Midlands. “And he was better than anything we’ve ever seen at this level for his age. He's the best loan we've had.”

It was a move that surprised plenty within the game. Not many Liverpool players get sent out on loan to non-League clubs. Fewer still go there and excel.

Williams had impressed at Under-18 level, winning the FA Youth Cup with Barry Lewtas’ side, but it was decided that a new type of challenge was required if he was to kick on.

He needed to play games, that much was clear. And with Ki-Jana Hoever, Morgan Boyes and new signing Sepp van den Berg available for Neil Critchley’s U23 side last season, that was likely to prove tricky.

Just as importantly, though, Williams needed to be in an environment that would test him, expose his weaknesses. He needed the adult world; exposure to aerial duels, defending his penalty area, the physicality of rough-and-ready centre-forwards, the pressure of men’s football, playing for points and bonuses.

Kidderminster came about because their then-manager, John Pemberton, knew Nick Marshall, Liverpool’s assistant academy director, from their time together at .

Together with Alex Inglethorpe, the academy manager, and Julian Ward, the head of loan pathways and football partnerships, a plan was concocted. Williams would move to Aggborough until January, with a view to extending the deal if all parties were happy – which, it turned out, they were.

It was a difficult start for the youngster. He made mistakes and he took criticism. “He was always on the floor,” remembers Penn, who had moved from assistant manager to manager by the time the season was curtailed in the spring due to the coronavirus crisis.

Williams himself has spoken of how difficult that adaptation period was. Only 18, he shared a house near the stadium with three other team-mates, and remembers “burning things I shouldn’t be burning” when learning to cook for himself for the first time. Even stir-fry proved a challenge. “It was a shambles,” he laughs.

On the field, he was serving a hell of an apprenticeship as well. He was sent off against Brackley Town, suffered a broken nose in a defeat up at Darlington and picked up a black eye against Chester. The National League North, it quickly transpired, is no respecter of reputations.

“People look at you as a big lad and think ‘Oh, it’s going to be easy for him,'” Williams told LFCTV recently. “But it’s a big jump from U18s football.

“You’ve got big blokes jumping with you from the side with their arms up and stuff, and you’ve got to learn to protect yourself. Some of them were trying to leave one on me, make a statement against the kid from Liverpool who has come into non-League, but I never let it faze me.”

Liverpool would check on his progress regularly. Ward attended games with academy coach Tim Jenkins, while Critchley too would make the effort to get out and see him. They were impressed at how quickly he learned, how he toughened himself up and worked on his timing and his aggression, how he found his voice in an experienced dressing room, how he bought into each and every challenge.

"He was all in," remembers Critchley, now in charge of League One side Blackpool, "and that stood out a mile."