Liverpool’s Salah will not be overburdened by Egypt - El Badry

The Pharaohs’ handler has lauded the Reds forward's qualities, underling the importance of performing as a collective

Coach Hossam El Badry has praised the virtues of star Mohamed Salah for the Egyptian national team.

Since joining the Reds for £36.7 million ($45m) in the summer of 2017 from outfit AS , the Egyptian has been an instant hit for Jurgen Klopp’s men helping them win the , Premier League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

His brilliance in front of goal saw him win the Premier League topscorer prize twice, and in the process joining the likes of Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie and Harry Kane as players who have won the accolade for two consecutive seasons.

More teams

Salah played a key role in qualifying for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in . At the 2019 , hosts failed to get through the Round of 16, getting knocked out by .



Reacting to questions from the Fifa website on how he intends making the 28-year-old perform as he does for Jurgen Klopp’s men, El Badry outlined what makes Salah special, but he warned he will not be overworked.

“What Salah has achieved so far makes us so proud of him. He’s reached the highest level and has become an icon for Egyptians.

“It is no exaggeration to say he’s considered a role model in the Arab World and Africa. He’s become the epitome of dreams, hard work and perseverance, and young people want to follow his path.

Article continues below

“I know very well that he likes challenges and that the national team is of the utmost importance to him.



“Salah has reached the highest level of professionalism and understands his rights and responsibilities. He’s the cornerstone of the national team and carries the hopes of all Egyptians.

“However, we shouldn’t overburden him. Football is a team sport that requires collective work. I like to make everyone’s responsibilities clear on the pitch.

“Every player has offensive and defensive duties and the success of one player influences the success of his team-mates. We all have to stand united for the national team.”