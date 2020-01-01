‘Liverpool’s progress under Klopp has been astonishing’ – Alexander-Arnold welcomes ‘massive’ strides

The Reds defender is delighted to form part of an ambitious squad that has already collected a number of trophies and has its sights set on more

The progress made by under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp has been “astonishing”, says Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the Reds having taken giant strides forward to put themselves in contention for major honours at home and abroad.

Plenty have already been collected, with a triumph in 2019 opening the floodgates.

That success has been followed by UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs, while the Reds stand on the brink of wrapping up a first English top-flight title in 30 years.

More teams

Premier League action is due to return on June 17, with Alexander-Arnold looking forward to chasing down another trophy and helping Liverpool to further establish an era of inspirational dominance.

The international defender told Liverpool’s official website: “For me, it’s the progression we’ve made over the last three or four years and the strides we’ve made from being where we were to where we are now, it is massive.

“As a player, an individual and as a team, the progression we’ve all made is astonishing really.

“Obviously the manager is a big part of that, and the staff and everyone – the whole club in general has come on leaps and bounds. It’s something to be proud of.

“Over the lockdown it was a good chance to know that we’ve still got a lot of potential to unlock and we can still get better, which is what we strive to do.

“Thinking about what we’ve achieved motivates us to go and do those things again.”

Success in the present means more to Alexander-Arnold as a Merseyside native than it does to many of those around him, with the 21-year-old delighted to be forming part of the trophy parades that were once commonplace at Anfield.

Article continues below

He added: “Just thinking back to when I was a kid and how that motivated me; seeing the parade always motivated me to want to achieve those things.

“In 10 or 15 years, the younger generation of today will grow up and hopefully use our success as motivation to want to achieve those kinds of dreams and goals, and know these things are possible with enough hard work.

“For us, we want to inspire a generation to come through and keep the success of the club going.”