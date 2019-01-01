Liverpool vs Wolves: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Following their incredible midweek heroics, Jurgen Klopp's side are chasing another miracle at Anfield on Sunday

After the dizzying heights of their midweek victory over Barcelona, chase the Premier League title against on Sunday.

Unlike their 4-0 win on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp’s side need outside help on this occasion, with the Reds reliant on causing an upset at the AmEx Stadium, while they likely need a victory at Anfield.

Wolves are a side in excellent form, though, having won their last three matches to secure a spot in the next season.

Will there be a second miracle on Merseyside in a week?

Game Liverpool vs Wolves Date Sunday, May 12 Time 3:00pm BST / 10:00 am ET Stream ( US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBC / UNIVERSO fuboTV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on both Sky Ultra HD and Sky Sports Premier League and will be available for streaming on the Sky Go service.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Ultra HD / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Moreno, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Lovren, Robertson Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain Forwards Mane, Salah, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi, Brewster

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah for this clash, while Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson are poised to shake off knocks they picked up against to play.

Divock Origi is set to drop to the bench after his midweek heroics, while Adam Lallana is unlikely to be fit.

Meanwhile, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino are both missing.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Milner; Hnederson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Sturridge, Mane

Position Wolves squad Goalkeepers Rui Patricio, Ruddy, Norris Defenders Doherty, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Jonny, R. Vinagre, John, Kilman Midfielders Neves, Gibbs-White, Jota, Giles, Saiss , Moutinho, Dendoncker, Goncalves, Watt, Adama Forwards Cavaleiro, Jimenez, Costa, Traore, Ashley-Seal, Ennis

Wolves have the luxury of a full squad to select from.

While some rotation is likely, it is not expected to be very widespread.

Possible Wolves starting XI: Ruddy; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vinagre; Jimenez, Jota

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are strong 3/10 favourites with bet365. A draw is priced at 5/1, while a Wolves upset can be backed at 10/1.

Match Preview

If Liverpool did not believe that winning the Premier League was possible at the beginning of the week, Jurgen Klopp’s side have learned by experience that anything can happen in football.

“It was a week of miracles, of big football moments, and from our point of view, if there could be another big moment on the weekend that would be nice!” the German told the media on Friday.

On Tuesday, they completed one of the most memorable comebacks in history as they overcame a 3-0 first-leg deficit to run out 4-0 winners at Anfield and book a date with at ’s Wanda Metropolitano on June 1.

“These boys are f****** giants,” Klopp told BT Sport after watching Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum each score doubles on a quite incredible evening.

Come Sunday, though, events are not entirely in their hands. Only if Brighton upset on the south coast can the Reds win the league. Meanwhile, they must ensure they overcome a Wolves side that has proven a match for even the best teams in the league over the course of a remarkable season.

“The only thing we can do is win the game,” Klopp said on Friday. “Wolves have shown the whole year they have ambitions, and they enjoyed their football. Nuno Espirito Santo is doing an incredible job there, and that makes our game pretty difficult.”

Certainly, the Portuguese has promised the Reds a rough ride.

“We prepare ourselves for the game like we always did in these two years here,” he said. “It's the final game of the season and we want to compete. It's an important game, a tough challenge. The players rise for every training session.

“Of course it's a big, big game and we want to play it.”

So after one of the most remarkable weeks in the history of the game, when can Liverpool start celebrating the title, if the chance arrives?

“We should not celebrate Brighton until they are 3-0 up with 88 minutes gone!” Klopp joked.

Having witnessed a whole series of incredible results this week, he would not have made the quip without hope, though.