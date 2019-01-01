Liverpool vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Jurgen Klopp's side can ill-afford any more slips up as Mauricio Pochettino's men head to Anfield looking to hold-off pressure on third place

face one of the biggest obstacles between themselves and a first league title for 29 years when travel to Anfield on Sunday.

Victory will ensure the Reds finish the weekend top of the table again but they have been unconvincing for large swathes of 2019.

Spurs have also suffered this year and have taken one point from the last 12 available, allowing , and to make up ground in the top four race.

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Hoever Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Jones, Camacho, Christie-Davies, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Woodburn Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back in training but are unlikely to be risked in a game of such importance, after several months out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the squad with a back problem and is a doubt, but Xherdan Shaqiri could return after a groin injury.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson; Matip, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Position Tottenham Hotspur squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Foyth, Aurier, Davies, Walker-Peters Midfielders Lamela, Wanyama, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Winks, Nkoudou, Amos, Alli Forwards Kane, Son, Llorente, Janssen

Eric Dier's hip problem which forced him out of England's win over and then led to his withdrawal for the Montenegro game is expected to keep him out.

Harry Winks missed the matches altogether with a groin injury. Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-Min could be rested if Spurs deem they are still fatigued from their travels during the international break.

Potential Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen; Alli, Lamela, Kane.

Match Preview

Despite having seen their handsome lead at the Premier League summit eroded away by defending champions , it is easy to forget Liverpool have only suffered one Premier League defeat all season.

That came at the Etihad Stadium in early January , a game which could yet prove to be the moment the pendulum in the title race swung the way of Pep Guardiola's men.

The Merseysiders have failed to recapture their swagger since that 2-1 defeat, though they showed brief signs of their swashbuckling best against Bournemouth and .

"It's definitely what I wanted," said Virgil van Dijk on the title race.

"You hope to be in this kind of position - challenging for the Premier League title, being as far as we are in the now and reaching the final last season.

"I think the ultimate thing would be winning something with Liverpool and we still have any chance to win it. So let's just go for it."

Tottenham have often been welcomed in open arms by Liverpool in recent years. The north Londoners have only won of the last 13 meetings in all competitions.

Indeed, they have not come away from Anfield with all three points in the Premier League since May 2011, when Rafael van der Vaart and Luka Modric scored in a 2-0 success.

Jurgen Klopp's men won the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign at Wembley .

Even amid the four-way battle for the two available Champions League places and the visit of Liverpool, Tottenham could be forgiven for having one eye on their next game in mid-week.

Crystal Palace are the visitors for the first competitive game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, which has played host to two test events in the last week.

It remains to be seen how it will galvanise the club - new surroundings have historically proven to be a hindrance - but they can ill-afford to be distracted on Sunday.